Russian forces attack 14 oblasts over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked 14 oblasts over the past day, killing one person and injuring at least 19, local officials reported on July 19.

The oblasts of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Zhytomyr came under attack.

In Donetsk Oblast, 10 residents were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

Five people received injuries in Zhelanne Pershe, two in Lyman, one in Avdiivka, another in Kurakhivka, and another in Krasnohorivka. Multiple houses were destroyed or damaged across the oblast, the governor said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one person was killed and at least two injured over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov informed.

During the day on July 18 in the Kupiansk district, Russian attacks killed a 72-year-old man, Syniehubov said. A 65-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized, and a 60-year-old woman received light injuries not requiring hospitalization, the governor added.

According to the report, several private houses and other objects were damaged or destroyed in the oblast.

One person was injured in Kherson Oblast in the attacks, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian forces carried out 72 strikes using mortars, artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, drones, and other weaponry, according to the governor.

Shahed kamikaze drones targeted the city of Kherson around 2 a.m., damaging several buildings. One woman aged 89 was rescued from underneath the rubble and was treated on the spot, Prokudin clarified.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, two residents sustained injuries, Governor Vitalii Kim informed.

The governor said that Russian forces struck a recreational facility in the Kobleve community, which lies at the administrative border with Odesa Oblast. The strike caused a fire and injured two people, one of them was hospitalized, Kim specified.

Russian artillery launched several strikes against the town of Ochakiv but left no causalities, he reported.

Odesa Oblast came under heavy Russian strikes during the night, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

Russian forces launched Shahed kamikaze drones and missiles against the oblast. Air defenses shot down eight drones and at least one missile, but other projectiles and falling debris caused damage across the oblast, the governor said.

Kiper reported that next to the two people injured in the Kobleve community, three Odesa residents were injured by the debris of the shot-down Kh-59 missile, and an employee of a targeted industrial facility was also wounded.

Russian attacks damaged several other objects in the city, including port infrastructure and residential buildings.

The oblasts of Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Zhytomyr also sustained attacks but local officials reported no casualties.

According to the Air Force, Russia launched 31 missiles and 32 attack drones against Ukraine overnight. Ukrainian defenses reportedly shot down 14 missiles and 23 drones.