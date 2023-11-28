Skip to content
Ukraine, Italy start talks on security guarantees

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 28, 2023 3:59 PM 1 min read
The first round of bilateral negotiations between Ukraine and Italy over security guarantees for Ukraine on Nov. 28, 2023. (President's Office)
Ukraine and Italy began negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees under the Group of Seven (G7) Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, the Presidential Office reported on Nov. 28.

Italy has become the last G7 country to start the bilateral security guarantees discussion with Ukraine. The G7 also includes Germany, the U.K., the U.S., Japan, France and Canada.

"We appreciate the significant contribution of our Italian friends to the defense of Ukraine and to bringing a joint victory closer,” said Ihor Zhovkva, the President's Office deputy head leading the Ukrainian negotiation team.

“Italy's provision of security guarantees to Ukraine will be an important step towards our country's membership in the European Union and NATO."

The Group of Seven (G7) members presented their long-term security commitments for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius in early July.

Under this plan, individual countries would provide bilateral support to help Kyiv repel the ongoing Russian invasion and deter any future aggression.

The security guarantees would entail explicit and long-lasting obligations, as well as bolster Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression. The guarantees would also cover sanctions, financial aid, and post-war reconstruction.

Around 30 countries have so far joined the security guarantees declaration.

Ukraine has said that the best security guarantee for it would be to become a full-fledged NATO member after Russia's war ends.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:37 AM

US state of Maine removes Trump from 2024 ballot.

Maine's election chief has disqualified former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot, in a surprise decision based on the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban," CNN confirmed on Dec. 28.
