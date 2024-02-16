Skip to content
Norway may sign security guarantees agreement with Ukraine in coming weeks

by Rachel Amran February 17, 2024 1:57 AM 1 min read
Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre speaks during a joint press conference with the President of Ukraine on August 24, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told the Norwegian News Agency on Feb. 16 that he expects to sign a bilateral agreement with Ukraine on security guarantees in the coming weeks.

This would become the fourth bilateral security agreement between Kyiv and its partners based on commitments made by G7 countries last July.

Earlier this week, President Zelensky signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

Zelensky signed a similar deal with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin earlier on Feb. 16 and with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Kyiv in January.

Prime Minister Støre stated that it will officiate the deal with Ukraine "for obvious reasons".

"But the Scandinavian nations will also sign agreements individually over a period of time." The goal is to conclude an agreement confirming Norway's support for Ukraine's independence and its right to self-defense."

The Norwegian prime minister estimated it would take several more weeks to sign the agreement between Norway and Ukraine.

