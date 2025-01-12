Military: Russian troops dress as civilians in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops have been spotted dressing in civilian clothing to mask their movements in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's 28th Mechanized Brigade reported on Jan. 12.

Aerial reconnaissance footage posted by the brigade on Facebook shows a couple of alleged Russian soldiers dressed in civilian clothes. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the images.

The brigade said it was "another violation of the rules of warfare" by Russian troops, as it can be classified as a war crime under international law.

According to the brigade, Russian infantrymen "attempt to divert attention and disguise themselves" in this way.

"However, they are exposed by their identical clothing, behavior, and sometimes even their weapons," the brigade wrote.

"Nevertheless, this still complicates the work of our soldiers, as the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not 'shoot at everything that moves,' unlike (Russian) occupiers."

The image shows alleged Russian troops dressed as civilians in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast. (28th Mechanized Brigade/Facebook)

Back in September, Ukraine accused Russian forces of 137,000 war crimes carried out as part of its full-scale invasion. Crimes include the mass abduction of Ukrainian children, the torture of residents in occupied territories, and the murder of civilians and Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs).

Earlier on Jan. 6, Ukraine’s Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, reported that Russian troops had allegedly killed three Ukrainian POWs in the southwest of Donetsk Oblast.

"We are once again witnessing atrocities that demonstrate Russia's true face," the ombudsman said.

