Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War crimes, Ukraine, Russia, War, Donetsk Oblast, Toretsk, Russian armed forces
Edit post

Military: Russian troops dress as civilians in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast

by Daria Shulzhenko and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 12, 2025 5:37 PM 2 min read
The image shows alleged Russian troops dressed as civilians in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast. (28th Mechanized Brigade/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops have been spotted dressing in civilian clothing to mask their movements in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's 28th Mechanized Brigade reported on Jan. 12.

Aerial reconnaissance footage posted by the brigade on Facebook shows a couple of alleged Russian soldiers dressed in civilian clothes. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the images.

The brigade said it was "another violation of the rules of warfare" by Russian troops, as it can be classified as a war crime under international law.

According to the brigade, Russian infantrymen "attempt to divert attention and disguise themselves" in this way.

"However, they are exposed by their identical clothing, behavior, and sometimes even their weapons," the brigade wrote.

"Nevertheless, this still complicates the work of our soldiers, as the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not 'shoot at everything that moves,' unlike (Russian) occupiers."

The image shows alleged Russian troops dressed as civilians in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast. (28th Mechanized Brigade/Facebook)

Back in September, Ukraine accused Russian forces of 137,000 war crimes carried out as part of its full-scale invasion. Crimes include the mass abduction of Ukrainian children, the torture of residents in occupied territories, and the murder of civilians and Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs).

Earlier on Jan. 6, Ukraine’s Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, reported that Russian troops had allegedly killed three Ukrainian POWs in the southwest of Donetsk Oblast.

"We are once again witnessing atrocities that demonstrate Russia's true face," the ombudsman said.

‘Irrefutable evidence of North Korea’s involvement’ — Ukraine says it captured 2 North Korean POWs in Kursk Oblast
The two wounded soldiers received necessary medical care and are in custody in Kyiv, according to Zelensky.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

‌                            ‌

Authors: Daria Shulzhenko, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:34 PM

Switzerland ready to host Trump-Putin meeting.

Switzerland has expressed its readiness to host a high-level meeting between U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nicolas Bideau, head of communications at the Swiss Foreign Ministry, told Swiss newspaper Le Temps.
6:40 AM

Transnistria eases blackouts amid gas shortage.

Authorities in Moldova's Russian-controlled region of Transnistria announced on Jan. 11 that energy-saving measures have allowed them to ease restrictions caused by a halt of Russian gas supplies.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.