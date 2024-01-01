War Crimes
Shadows Across the River

Russian forces are abducting, torturing, and killing civilians living in the occupied left bank of the Ukrainian Kherson region since the onset of the full-scale invasion in 2022 – and they continue to do so.

The village of Hornostaivka, located on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, has become a center of Russian occupation terror since its capture in 2022.

Anyone can be a target: former Ukrainian soldiers, weapon owners, businessmen whose properties Russian forces covet, or even someone greeting others in a shop with “Glory to Ukraine.”

Russian forces have set up a torture chamber in Hornostaivka, where hundreds of people may have been subjected to its horrors. Many have vanished without a trace, like Oleksandr Slisarenko, who was taken from his home by Russian forces in August 2022.

Some have been tortured to death, like Ruslan Rusnak, who was taken in November 2023.

Though access to Russian-controlled territory is nearly impossible, testimonies from dozens of witnesses have allowed us to identify some of those responsible for the terror.

Danylo Mokryk
Danylo Mokryk
Author
Shadows Across the River Poster
Author
Danylo Mokryk
Director
Roman Sydorenko
Editing Director
Max Yakobchuk
Cinematographers
Liza Pyrozhkova, Oleksandra Lunina, Olena Zashko, Oleh Halaidych, Artem Tsapro, Nick Allard, Alexander Zabolotnyi
Researcher
Kostiantyn Nechyporenko
Executive Producer
Anastasiia Mozghova
Line Producer
Dmytro Tsapro
HEAD OF WAR CRIMES INVESTIGATIONS UNIT
Yevheniia Motorevska
Editor-in-Chief of the Kyiv Independent
Olga Rudenko
Released with the support of
and the Kyiv Independent community

