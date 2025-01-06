Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, POWs, War, Donetsk Oblast, Russian war crimes, War crimes
Edit post

Russian troops allegedly kill 3 Ukrainian POWs in Donetsk Oblast

by Boldizsar Gyori January 6, 2025 4:29 PM 1 min read
An aerial view of the graves of Ukrainian soldiers who died during the Ukraine-Russia War in the 18th cemetery on May 21, 2024, in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops have allegedly killed three Ukrainian prisoners of war in the southwest of Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine’s Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets wrote on his Telegram channel on Jan. 6.

According to DeepState, a crowd-sourced information-gathering website on Russia’s war against Ukraine, Russian forces tied the soldiers' hands and shot them in the back of the head.

"We are once again witnessing atrocities that demonstrate Russia's true face," the ombudsman said.

Reports of murders, torture, and ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war are received regularly by Ukrainian authorities and have spiked in recent months. Most cases were recorded in the embattled Donetsk Oblast.

"On Jan. 3, near the village of Neskuchne, Volnovakha district, Donetsk Oblast, Russian soldiers committed a heinous crime — they allegedly shot three Ukrainian prisoners of war," Lubinets said.

The ombudsman added he would immediately appeal to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations.

Russian forces have summarily executed 109 Ukrainian POWs in 2024 alone, Lubinets said in December. Executing prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions.

Russian commander linked to deadly strike in Ukraine severely injured in Russia after explosion
Russian commander Konstantin Nagayko, who was involved in the 2023 missile strike on Hroza, is in critical condition following an explosion, the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported on January 4.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:53 AM

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expected to announce resignation in coming days, media reports.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party of Canada on or before Jan. 8, Canada's Globe and Mail reported on Jan. 5, citing three unnamed sources. It remains unclear if Trudeau will remain as prime minister on an interim basis as a new Liberal Party leader is selected, or whether he will step down immediately.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.