Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Military: Ukraine liberates Neskuchne village, reclaims position near Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast

by Alexander Khrebet June 11, 2023 7:49 PM 2 min read
Soldiers from the 7th Separate Arei Battalion hold the flag of their unit in what is claimed to be the liberated village of Neskuchne in Donetsk Oblast. (Screenshot from video posted by Arei on Facebook on June 11, 2023.)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have liberated the village of Neskuchne in Donetsk Oblast on June 10, the 7th Motorized Infantry Battalion of Ukraine's 129th Territorial Defense Brigade reported on June 11.

Neskuchne is located a few kilometers from the town of Velyka Novosilka, west of Vuhledar.

The video posted on Facebook by the battalion shows its soldiers holding the unit flag near the partially destroyed building.

The announcement comes the same day Ukrainian troops liberated the neighboring Blahodatne village and a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces is already ongoing.

“From my point of view, counteroffensive defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine,” Zelensky said, adding that the Ukrainian military commanders are “feeling positive” about the ongoing operation.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces also reported on June 11 that the 59th Motorized Brigade reclaimed a Russian position near the front-line town of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

The industrial city of Avdiivka, located five kilometers north of Russian-occupied Donetsk, has been a target of Russian attacks since 2014 when Russia first invaded Ukraine.

On June 8, ABC News reported, citing unnamed Ukrainian officials, one of them supposedly close to Zelensky, that Ukraine launched its counteroffensive in southeastern Ukraine, south of the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Russia claimed that the Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 5.

Inside assault training in Donbas: ‘If you want to survive — learn’
Editor’s Note: Soldiers in the story are introduced by their first names for security reasons amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. DONETSK OBLAST – Soldiers from Ukraine’s 24th Mechanized Brigade listened closely to the instructors as they practiced assault tactics before using them on the battlefiel…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Alexander Khrebet
Most popular

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

