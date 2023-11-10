Military Intelligence: Strike on Crimea sank Russian landing crafts

This audio is created with AI assistance

The overnight strike on Crimea on Nov. 10 resulted in the sinking of two Russian high-speed landing crafts, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) confirmed.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that the boats were struck by what appeared to be a surface drone, according to footage published by the military intelligence.

A military intelligence spokesman confirmed the attack to the Kyiv Independent.

Boats of this model had been used by Russian forces to carry equipment and troops to Zmiinyi (Snake) Island when it was occupied by Russia, military intelligence noted.

"A small landing ship of the Serna class has high speed, can accommodate up to 45 tons of cargo and 92 armed landing troops," military intelligence wrote on Telegram.

The vessels can also be equipped with Tor-M2 air defense and provide vital protection to the rest of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

There had been reports of numerous explosions near the town of Chornomorske in Russian-occupied Crimea in the early hours of Nov. 10.

Eyewitnesses cited by the channel said that military barracks were presumably hit.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that two drones had been shot down over the peninsula.

The seaside town of Chornomorske lies at the western edge of the Crimean peninsula, some 120 kilometers northwest of Simferopol.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov said on Nov. 8 that Ukraine has been making "huge gains" in destroying Russian military assets in occupied Crimea.

In the past months, Kyiv has reported successful attacks on high-value targets in Crimea, including S-400 air defenses, the modern Karakurt-class Askold warship, and other military vessels.