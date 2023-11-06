Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Military: Russian ship Askold possibly beyond repair following Ukraine's strike

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 6, 2023 10:19 PM 1 min read
Reported footage of the damaged Russian missile carrier Askold, published on Nov. 6, 2023. (Office of Strategic Communications/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Askold Russian cruise missile carrier has suffered significant damage following Ukraine's strike on Crimea on Nov 4., possibly rendering it beyond repair, the Ukrainian military's Office of Strategic Communications (StratCom) said on Nov. 6.

StratCom accompanied the announcement with a photo reportedly capturing extensive damage the vessel suffered in the attack.

The Askold ship can carry up to eight Kalibr missiles, which Russian forces use to attack infrastructure across Ukraine. StratCom noted that the vessel is part of Russia's Karakurt stealth technology project.

On Nov. 4, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk announced that Ukrainian forces targeted a Russian ship carrying Kalibr missiles in a strike on Russian-occupied Crimea without specifying its name.

A day later, Ukrainian Navy Captain Andrii Ryzhenko told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's investigative program Schemes that, according to satellite imagery, Asklod had been damaged in the attack.

"You can see that it's still afloat, but the upper part of the ship is significantly damaged," Ryzhenko said.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the Ukrainian strike damaged a ship located in a shipyard in Kerch, a city in Crimea, Russian state-controlled media reported on Nov. 4.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
