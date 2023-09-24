Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Military intelligence: Saboteurs hit Russian military targets in Moscow, Kaluga oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 24, 2023 5:59 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

"Unknown saboteurs" attacked military facilities in Russia's Moscow and Kaluga oblasts overnight on Sept. 24, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reported.

A tanker truck was allegedly destroyed at a military base in the Naro-Fominsky district of Moscow Oblast, while four vehicles with trailers were destroyed at another base in the city of Kaluga, HUR said, without providing further details.

Earlier in the day, Roman Starovoit, the governor of the Russian Kursk Oblast, had said that a drone had struck an administrative building in the regional capital.

However, Ukrainian media outlets Ukrainska Pravda, UNIAN, and Hromadske reported, citing their sources, that a drone struck a building of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

Ukrainska Pravda cited intelligence sources and confirmed that this was a Ukrainian operation.

The Ukrainian government has not officially claimed responsibility for the strike.

Military intelligence: Russian airbase hit by sabotage attack
“Unknown saboteurs” have seriously damaged two planes and a helicopter at Chkalovsky Military Air Base in Moscow Oblast, Ukrainian military intelligence reported on Sept. 20.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
