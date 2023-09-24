Military intelligence: Saboteurs hit Russian military targets in Moscow, Kaluga oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

"Unknown saboteurs" attacked military facilities in Russia's Moscow and Kaluga oblasts overnight on Sept. 24, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reported.

A tanker truck was allegedly destroyed at a military base in the Naro-Fominsky district of Moscow Oblast, while four vehicles with trailers were destroyed at another base in the city of Kaluga, HUR said, without providing further details.

Earlier in the day, Roman Starovoit, the governor of the Russian Kursk Oblast, had said that a drone had struck an administrative building in the regional capital.

However, Ukrainian media outlets Ukrainska Pravda, UNIAN, and Hromadske reported, citing their sources, that a drone struck a building of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

Ukrainska Pravda cited intelligence sources and confirmed that this was a Ukrainian operation.

The Ukrainian government has not officially claimed responsibility for the strike.