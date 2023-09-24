Media: Drone hits FSB building in Russia's Kursk

This audio is created with AI assistance

A drone struck an administrative building in the Russian city of Kursk on Sept. 24, according to Roman Starovoit, the governor of the eponymous Russian region.



He said that this was a Ukrainian attack that did minor damage to the roof of the building.

The drone struck a building of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda, news agency UNIAN and media outlet Hromadaske reported, citing their sources.

Ukrainska Pravda cited intelligence sources and confirmed that this was a Ukrainian operation. The Ukrainian government has not officially claimed responsibility for the strike.



Casualty numbers are unknown for now.

Kursk is about 100 kilometers northeast of the Sumy Oblast border with Russia.

Ukraine has ramped up its attacks on Russian territory primarily using long-range warhead-equipped drones.

