Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Sergey Kotov, Russia, Black Sea Fleet, Ukraine, Ukraine's military intelligence, Navy
Edit post

Military intelligence: Russia planned to install air defenses on Sergey Kotov vessel

by Martin Fornusek March 5, 2024 10:53 AM 2 min read
Russia's Sergey Kotov patrol ship. (X/open sources)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces were planning to place an anti-aircraft missile system on the Sergey Kotov patrol vessel, reportedly destroyed on March 5, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) spokesperson Andrii Yusov told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

The military intelligence agency confirmed earlier today that the Project 22160 patrol ship was hit by Ukrainian Magura V5 naval drones and sunk off the coast of occupied Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry is yet to comment on the incident.

"This is a new ship worth more than $60 million. Ships of this type entered the service in 2017, and the enemy had plans for them," Yusov said.

"In addition to serving as a patrol boat, there were plans to place anti-aircraft systems on the ship itself," he added.

Regarding the vessel's crew, Yusov said that "there are killed and wounded, but there is a possibility that some of the crew managed to evacuate."

In total, Russia's Black Sea Fleet had four vessels of this design, which the Ukrainian Navy calls "the most modern:" Vasily Bykov, Pavel Derzhavin, Sergey Kotov, and Dmitry Rogachev. Only the latter has not been attacked during the all-out war.

Sergey Kotov has already reportedly been hit by naval drones along with another patrol ship, the Vasiliy Bykov, in September 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed at the time that the vessels managed to repel the attack.

"The fewer such ships (there are), the fewer air defense systems can be placed on them, presenting more opportunities for Ukrainian forces," Yusov said.

Military intelligence: Russia’s Sergey Kotov patrol vessel destroyed near Crimea
According to Ukraine’s military intelligence, the ship suffered damage to its stern and on its left and right sides. Sergey Kotov was reportedly located near the Kerch Strait when it was attacked by domestically-produced Magura V5 naval drones.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:15 AM

Lithuania to join Czech-led ammunition initiative for Ukraine.

Lithuania will contribute to the Czech-led allied initiative to supply Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds from outside of Europe, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte confirmed on March 4 after a phone call with her Czech counterpart, Petr Fiala.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:39 AM

Kirby: Putin taking advantage of delays in US aid.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking advantage of delays in U.S. aid to Ukraine to further Russian military efforts, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said at a press conference on March 4.
11:03 PM

Ukraine, Spain start talks on security guarantees.

Ukraine and Spain began negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees under the Group of Seven (G7) Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, the Presidential Office reported on March 4.
8:51 PM

Zelensky replaces Support Forces commander.

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Dmytro Hereha as the commander of Ukraine's Support Forces, replacing him with Oleksandr Yakovets, according to his decrees published on March 4.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.