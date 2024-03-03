Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Air Force, Su-34, A-50, Ukraine, Russia
Edit post

Air Force: Russian air activity over Ukraine reduced after recent significant aircraft losses

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 3, 2024 2:56 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A Russian Air Force Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet flying over the sky in the rebel-held town of Arbin in Syria, on Feb. 20, 2018. (Abdulmonam Eassa/AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air activity over Ukraine has reduced over the past week after the Russian military suffered significant aircraft losses, Yuri Ihnat, the Air Force's spokesperson, confirmed in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda on March 3.

Official reports indicate that 13 Russian warplanes were downed in February, with three Su-34 attack planes reportedly shot down on Feb. 29 alone.

The downed aircraft in February include 10 Su-34 fighter bombers, two Su-35 fighter jets, and one rare A-50 military spy plane.

Russia also lost two A-50 spy planes in January and February. After the second loss, Russia has likely halted flying such aircraft in support of military operations in Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote in its March 2 report.

Yet another Su-34 was downed on March 2 while reportedly trying to attack Ukrainian positions on the eastern front with guided aerial bombs, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ihnat attributed this success to air defense systems supplied by Ukraine's allies.

"The means of resistance provided to Ukraine by Western partners demonstrate their effectiveness. This is evidenced by the number of enemy aircraft shot down in February," Ihnat told Ukrainska Pravda.

"The current task is to secure the front-line territories from the enemy's use of guided aerial bombs."

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk also wrote on his official Telegram channel on March 2 that although Russian drones remained active in the south the airspace over eastern Ukraine was clear.

Russia's total aircraft losses since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022 include 347 aircraft and 325 helicopters, according to the March 3 update from the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Ukraine destroyed 13 Russian military aircraft in 2 weeks. How?
Ukraine reported the downing of 13 Russian warplanes within the last two weeks, among the highest Russian Air Force losses since the early days of the full-scale invasion. This list includes 10 Su-34 fighter bombers, two Su-35 fighter jets, and one more rare A-50 military spy plane. Another A-50 ai…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:34 PM

Air Force: Ukraine downs another Russian Su-34 jet.

The destruction of the jet is the latest in a recent uptick of downed Russian planes. This list includes 12 Su-34 fighter bombers, two Su-35 fighter jets, and a rare A-50 military spy plane. Another A-50 aircraft was downed a month prior.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.