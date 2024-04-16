Source: Ukraine strikes Russian modernized long-range radar system in Bryansk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) attacked a Russian modernized Nebo-U long-range radar system in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, a source at SBU told the Kyiv Independent on April 16.

The Nebo-U system was reportedly capable of monitoring the sky 700 kilometers deep into Ukraine, which helped Russian troops detect Ukrainian weapons and support fighter jets dropping guided aerial bombs. The complex has an estimated price tag of around $100 million.

It was hit with seven kamikaze drones and "is no longer operational," the source told the Kyiv Independent.

"Thanks to the destruction of this radar, the enemy has fewer opportunities to detect air targets along Ukraine's northern border," the source said.

"Russians' radar blindness will help our troops to conduct reconnaissance, launch drones and use army aviation in this area more efficiently."

This is the second Nebo-U system reportedly destroyed by Ukraine. The first one was targeted in Belgorod Oblast in Russia, according to SBU.

Other high-value Russian targets recently struck by Ukraine include the Russian Kasta-2E2 radar system, which was reportedly destroyed near occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.