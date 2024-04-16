Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Source: Ukraine strikes Russian modernized long-range radar system in Bryansk Oblast

by Kateryna Denisova April 16, 2024 12:17 PM 1 min read
Russian Nebo-M radar system. (Vitaly V. Kuzmin/Wikipedia) 
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) attacked a Russian modernized Nebo-U long-range radar system in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, a source at SBU told the Kyiv Independent on April 16.

The Nebo-U system was reportedly capable of monitoring the sky 700 kilometers deep into Ukraine, which helped Russian troops detect Ukrainian weapons and support fighter jets dropping guided aerial bombs. The complex has an estimated price tag of around $100 million.

It was hit with seven kamikaze drones and "is no longer operational," the source told the Kyiv Independent.

"Thanks to the destruction of this radar, the enemy has fewer opportunities to detect air targets along Ukraine's northern border," the source said.

"Russians' radar blindness will help our troops to conduct reconnaissance, launch drones and use army aviation in this area more efficiently."

This is the second Nebo-U system reportedly destroyed by Ukraine. The first one was targeted in Belgorod Oblast in Russia, according to SBU.

Other high-value Russian targets recently struck by Ukraine include the Russian Kasta-2E2 radar system, which was reportedly destroyed near occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ukraine hits Russia’s Engels air base. Can it change how Russia attacks?
Russia’s Engels air base has once again come under attack on April 5 after what the Kyiv Independent’s sources in the military intelligence claimed was a drone strike on one of the Kremlin’s most strategically important military installations, deep inside Russia. According to a source in the milita…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Denisova
6:58 AM

US expands sanctions against Belarus.

The latest sanctions package targets entities that profit from Russia's war in Ukraine, including a state-owned machine tool building company, a radio communications firm, and a software development company.
1:20 AM

Zelensky: Allies can defend Ukraine in the same way as they protected Israel.

"By defending Israel, the free world demonstrated that unity (among allies) is not only possible but 100% effective," Zelensky said after a meeting with top military and security officials . "The allies' decisive actions prevented the success of terrorism and loss of infrastructure and forced the aggressor to cool down."
5:30 PM

Netherlands, Germany, Canada to send drones to Ukraine.

Canada will send 450 SkyRanger multi-mission drones, while the Netherlands, in collaboration with Denmark and Germany, will supply Ukraine with Heidrun RQ-35 reconnaissance drones worth 200 million euros ($213 million).
