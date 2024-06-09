Ukraine hit a Su-57 fighter jet stationed in Russia for the first time, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reported on June 9.
The aircraft was reportedly damaged after a strike on the Akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region in southern Russia, 589 kilometers from the front line.
Satellite images show that the jet was intact on June 7, but suffered explosive damage after an attack on June 8. On that day, Russia reported a drone attack on several regions, including Astrakhan.
The plane is Russia’s most modern fighter jet with only a few units in service in the Russian air force. It can carry Kh-59 and Kh-69 cruise missiles that regularly attack Ukraine, including civilian targets.
Ukraine managed to down six Russian fighter jets last month across front line regions. However, those were largely Su-25 jets used to close air support for ground troops.
“The defeat of the Su-57 is the first such case in history,” HUR said.
On May 17, Ukraine hit the Balbek Airfield in occupied Crimea. The attack damaged three planes stationed there: one Su-27 and two MiG-31s.
Ukraine hits Russian Su-57 jet for first time, military intelligence says
Ukraine hit a Su-57 fighter jet stationed in Russia for the first time, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reported on June 9.