Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He Came Back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Ukraine hits Russian Su-57 jet for first time, military intelligence says

by Dominic Culverwell June 9, 2024 10:25 AM 1 min read
The Su-57 fighter jet before and after the attack. June 9, 2024. (Images released by Ukraine's Military Intelligence, HUR)
Ukraine hit a Su-57 fighter jet stationed in Russia for the first time, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reported on June 9.

The aircraft was reportedly damaged after a strike on the Akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region in southern Russia, 589 kilometers from the front line.

Satellite images show that the jet was intact on June 7, but suffered explosive damage after an attack on June 8. On that day, Russia reported a drone attack on several regions, including Astrakhan.

The plane is Russia’s most modern fighter jet with only a few units in service in the Russian air force. It can carry Kh-59 and Kh-69 cruise missiles that regularly attack Ukraine, including civilian targets.

Ukraine managed to down six Russian fighter jets last month across front line regions. However, those were largely Su-25 jets used to close air support for ground troops.

“The defeat of the Su-57 is the first such case in history,” HUR said.

On May 17, Ukraine hit the Balbek Airfield in occupied Crimea. The attack damaged three planes stationed there: one Su-27 and two MiG-31s.

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
