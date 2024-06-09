Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, HUR, Su-57, Fighter jets
Yusov: Ukrainian operation may have hit 2 Su-57s in Russia

by Abbey Fenbert June 10, 2024 2:34 AM 1 min read
Military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov. (Eugen Kotenko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces may have destroyed a second Russian Su-57 plane in the same strike on the Akhtubinsk airfield in Astrakhan Oblast already reported to have hit one of the fighter jets, military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov said in a televison broadcast June 9.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reported earlier on June 9 that Ukraine hit a Su-57 fighter jet stationed in Russia for the first time. The aircraft was reportedly damaged after a strike on the Akhtubinsk airfield in southern Russia, 589 kilometers from the front line.

"There is preliminary information that there could have been two downed Su-57 aircraft," Yusov said on air.

"There is also information about irrecoverable losses and wounded among the occupiers' personnel."

The Su-57 is Russia’s most modern fighter jet with only a few units in service in the Russian air force.

Yusov said HUR could not give more details about the operation, but said the destruction of the "ultra-modern" Su-57 is a victory for Ukraine. He also said to expect further strikes on Russian military airfields.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
News Feed

3:45 AM

Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

The communities of Yunakivka, Krasnopllia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Khotin, and Mykolaiv were targeted during the day's attacks. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.
3:55 AM

Biden warns that Putin is 'not going to stop at Ukraine.'

U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed his strong support for Kyiv in its fight against the Russian invasion during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on June 8: "The United States is standing strong with Ukraine. We will not — I say it again — walk away."
2:48 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 26 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 8. No casualties were reported.
