Yusov: Ukrainian operation may have hit 2 Su-57s in Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces may have destroyed a second Russian Su-57 plane in the same strike on the Akhtubinsk airfield in Astrakhan Oblast already reported to have hit one of the fighter jets, military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov said in a televison broadcast June 9.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reported earlier on June 9 that Ukraine hit a Su-57 fighter jet stationed in Russia for the first time. The aircraft was reportedly damaged after a strike on the Akhtubinsk airfield in southern Russia, 589 kilometers from the front line.

"There is preliminary information that there could have been two downed Su-57 aircraft," Yusov said on air.

"There is also information about irrecoverable losses and wounded among the occupiers' personnel."

The Su-57 is Russia’s most modern fighter jet with only a few units in service in the Russian air force.

Yusov said HUR could not give more details about the operation, but said the destruction of the "ultra-modern" Su-57 is a victory for Ukraine. He also said to expect further strikes on Russian military airfields.