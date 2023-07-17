Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Military: Explosion at Crimean Bridge may have been 'planned provocation' by Russia

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 17, 2023 8:38 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The explosion on the Crimean Bridge on July 17 may have been a planned provocation by Russia because of its reluctance to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Southern Operational Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said.

"It is typical that with such a concentration of the naval forces in this area and the overall tension connected to the 'grain deal' extension, creating such a provocation, which is immediately and loudly reported on by the occupation authorities in Crimea, is a typical example of how the aggressor country solves problems," Humeniuk said.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, allowing Ukraine to continue exporting its agricultural products, is set to expire today on July 17. Russia has not yet confirmed the prolongation of the agreement.

Explosions were reported on the Crimean Bridge, which links Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula to Russia's Krasnodar Oblast earlier on July 17.

The governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, claimed that a man and a women were killed, and that a child was injured, as a result of the explosion.

Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) spokesperson Andrii Yusov told Suspilne News that Kyiv will not comment on the events at the bridge: "Maybe we can only quote the words of the HUR commander Kyrylo Budanov that the Crimean bridge is an unnecessary construction."

Yusov also noted that Russia is likely to face logistical problems due to the explosions.

"The peninsula is used by the Russians as a major logistical hub for the movement of forces and equipment deep into the territory of Ukraine. Of course, any logistical problems are additional complications for the occupiers, which create potential interruptions for the Ukrainian defense forces," he commented.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
