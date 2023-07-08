Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
National Resistance Center: Russia preparing to export stolen grain from occupied Ukraine to China

by Alexander Khrebet July 9, 2023 1:02 AM 2 min read
Russian forces are reportedly using the occupied port city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to steal transport stolen Ukrainian grain. Sep. 9, 2022. (Photo credit: STRINGER/AFP via Gett
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is implementing measures in occupied Ukrainian regions that will allow it to export stolen agricultural products, including grain, to China, Ukraine's National Resistance Center reported on July 8.

So far, Russia has been disguising stolen Ukrainian grain as its own harvest and exporting it to Syria and Turkey, the National Resistance Center said.

The Russian software tools are able to automate the process of collecting and analyzing information on agricultural products, which can then be exported outside the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

“The introduction of these programs will allow it to expand the geography of looted exports, in particular to China,” the National Resistance Center alleged.

In mid-May 2018, China and the EEU member states agreed to cut trade barriers.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused Russia of stealing grain from the occupied territories since last year.

Russian cargo ships have been spotted several times loading stolen agricultural products in the occupied port city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Local farmers are reportedly coerced into selling grain at low prices. If farmers refused to sell their products, Russian forces would confiscate the stocks.

Ukraine is one of the world's leading grain producers and exporters. Its supplies feed countries across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

When Russia unleashed its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it blocked or occupied all of the country's seaports.

Although Turkey and the U.N. brokered the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July 2022 to ensure the transit of Ukraine grain, Russia has repeatedly attempted to sabotage the deal, and a looming global food crisis persists.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
