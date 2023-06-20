Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russian soldiers confiscate humanitarian aid in flooded Oleshky

by Martin Fornusek June 20, 2023 10:37 AM 2 min read
Satellite images show the extent of flooding caused by the Kakhovka dam breach in Oleshky. (Source: Planet Labs)
Satellite images show the extent of flooding caused by the Kakhovka dam breach in occupied Oleshky, Kherson Oblast. (Source: Planet Labs)
Russian troops are confiscating humanitarian aid intended for the flooded city of Oleshky in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, the spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andrii Kovalov, said on TV, as reported by Ukrinform on June 20.

"The situation on the left bank is catastrophic. The Russian occupiers are robbing the Ukrainian population in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine...For example, at the checkpoints at Oleshky in Kherson Oblast, when inspecting the vehicles, the occupiers confiscate humanitarian aid intended for the affected population," Kovalov said.

The city of Oleshky, occupied by Russia since February 2022, was likely completely flooded during the Dnipro River flooding after the Kakhovka dam breach on June 6.

Rather than evacuating the population, the occupiers have prevented the locals from leaving, allowing passage only to those with Russian passports.

According to the National Resistance Center, over 500 Oleshky residents died in the floods because they were not evacuated.

The United Nations (UN) agreed with Ukraine that it would provide humanitarian aid and facilitate evacuations from the occupied left bank. However, the UN informed on June 18 that Russia continues to block access to the affected areas.

Local volunteers continue to work to provide food and drinking water to the people in the occupied settlements.

The Kakhovka dam breach collapse on June 6 triggered a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster, including massive floods in Ukraine's south. The Ukrainian military said that Russian forces destroyed the dam to hinder Kyiv's counteroffensive.

In the past few days, the water has been receding from the flooded areas.

‘Unity is key.’ Volunteers join forces to save flood-hit Kherson Oblast
While the world was gripped by the horrendous flood that hit Ukraine’s southern Kherson Oblast after Russian forces destroyed the massive Kakhovka dam over the Dnipro River on June 6, fearless volunteers and regular Ukrainians spent no time doubting they had to step up again. Many rushed directly t…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
