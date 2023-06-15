Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Authorities: Flood water level in Kherson Oblast drops to less than 2 meters

by Dinara Khalilova June 15, 2023 11:45 AM 2 min read
Flooded areas of Kherson Oblast, June 14, 2023. (Source: Interior Ministry/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

As of 10 a.m. local time on June 15, the flood water level in Kherson Oblast has decreased to 1.98 meters, according to the regional administration.

Following the Kakhovka dam disaster, 44 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain underwater, reads the report. Twenty-seven are located on the Ukrainian-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River and 17 on the Russian-occupied east bank.

Regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that 1923 homes on the west bank of the Dnipro River are still flooded, but it’s 150 less than on June 14 evening. As soon as the water recedes, Ukrainian authorities start restoration works, demining, surveying, and cleaning.

According to Prokudin, 2,782 people have been evacuated from the affected settlements on the west bank, including 309 children and 80 people with limited mobility.

“From the first day of the (Kakhovka dam) disaster, the evacuation took place under the fire of the Russian army,” the governor said, mentioning the June 14 mortar attack on Kherson that injured two volunteers helping to evacuate civilians.

The dam of the Russian-occupied Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in Kherson Oblast was destroyed on June 6, causing massive floods across southern Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian authorities, Russian forces blew up the dam to prevent Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

Saving lives from Russia’s flood: Inside inundated, shelled Kherson
Since Russia’s full-scale war began, first came eight months of terror under occupation, then came seven months of intense shelling across the river, then came the river itself to Kherson. Over 24 hours after Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and its massive…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.