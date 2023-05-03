Media: Zelensky lands in Netherlands

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky landed in the Netherlands late on May 3, reported NOS news organization.

According to the media, Zelensky is expected to give a speech in The Hague titled “No peace without justice” and visit the International Criminal Court. He will also meet with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, according to the ANP news agency.

On March 17, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian official allegedly overseeing the forced deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia.

There is no information yet that Zelensky will speak at the Remembrance Day in Amsterdam on May 4, NOS reports.

This is Zelensky’s first visit to the Netherlands as Ukraine's head of state.

Earlier, the Dutch government announced that it will allocate 2.5 billion euros in aid to Ukraine in 2023.

The funds will be used to provide Ukraine with military equipment and humanitarian and diplomatic support. The Netherlands will also help Ukraine restore its critical infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensure Russian war crimes accountability, according to Rutte.

On May 3, Zelensky traveled to Finland for a one-day summit with leaders of the Nordic countries.