Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Netherlands to provide Ukraine with 2.5 billion euros in aid in 2023

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 23, 2022 2:33 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Dutch government will allocate 2.5 billion euros in aid to Ukraine next year, Mark Rutte, the country’s prime minister, wrote on Twitter on Dec. 23.

The funds will be used to provide Ukraine with military equipment, and humanitarian and diplomatic support. The Netherlands will also help Ukraine restore its critical infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensure Russian war crimes accountability, according to Rutte.

“As long as Russia continues its war against Ukraine, the Netherlands will provide assistance to Ukraine,” the official said.

Earlier on Nov. 11, Dutch Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Minister Liesje Schreinemacher said that the Netherlands would give additional 100 million euros to support Ukraine through the winter.

In October, the country pledged to supply Ukraine with surface-to-air missiles worth $14.5 million.

Ukraine's Christmas wish list: What is needed to end the war quickly
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.