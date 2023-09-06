Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Media: Blinken arrives in Kyiv

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 6, 2023 10:02 AM 1 min read
U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken delivers remarks during an event honoring the 2023 Trafficking in Persons Heroes on June 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken has arrived in Kyiv on an official visit, Suspilne News reported on Sept. 6, citing sources in President Volodymyr Zelensky's office.

Blinken's visit came on the same day as Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian missile strike against Ukraine's capital.

Ukrainian outlet ZN.UA reported on Sept. 5 that Blinken is expected to arrive in Kyiv on Sept. 6, citing its diplomatic sources.  The U.S. State Department has not yet officially confirmed the state secretary's visit.

This is Blinken's third trip to Kyiv since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. He has previously paid a visit to the capital in April 2022 and September 2022.

Borys Kowalsky: How Western ‘doublethink’ may result in Ukraine’s defeat
Let’s not pull punches. Russia could end up winning the war. But, contrary to the repeated assertions of people like U.S. Colonel (ret.) Douglas Macgregor, a Russian victory isn’t inevitable. The truth is that if Russia does eventually win, the West, with its leaders’ “doublethink,” will be
Borys Kowalsky
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
