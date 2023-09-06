Media: Blinken arrives in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken has arrived in Kyiv on an official visit, Suspilne News reported on Sept. 6, citing sources in President Volodymyr Zelensky's office.

Blinken's visit came on the same day as Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian missile strike against Ukraine's capital.

Ukrainian outlet ZN.UA reported on Sept. 5 that Blinken is expected to arrive in Kyiv on Sept. 6, citing its diplomatic sources. The U.S. State Department has not yet officially confirmed the state secretary's visit.

This is Blinken's third trip to Kyiv since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. He has previously paid a visit to the capital in April 2022 and September 2022.