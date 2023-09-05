US State Department won't confirm Blinken visit to Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. State Department did not confirm media reports about a Sept. 6 visit to Kyiv by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

During the daily press briefing, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that he has "no updates on any official travel from the department."

Ukrainian outlet ZN.UA reported on Sept. 5 that Blinken is expected to visit Kyiv on Sept. 6, citing its diplomatic sources.

Blinken was last in Kyiv in September 2022, when he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and discussed U.S. assistance to Ukraine.

Due to security concerns relating to the ongoing war, Ukraine's allies usually do not announce visits to Kyiv in advance.