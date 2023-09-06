Air Force: Ukraine downed 8 missiles, 15 drones launched by Russia overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down 15 out of 25 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones and all eight missiles launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Sept. 6.

According to the report, nine Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers fired seven Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from the area around Engels in Russia's Saratov Oblast. Russian forces also launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile, according to the Air Force.

Some 25 Shahed drones were reportedly launched from the directions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, and Chauda in occupied Crimea.

The Air Force said that Ukrainian forces tracked and shot down all seven cruise missiles, the Iskander ballistic missile, and 15 drones using air defense missile systems, fighter aircraft, mobile fire groups, and other means of defense.

An air raid siren went off across the country in the early morning hours of Sep. 6 as Russia carried out a large-scale strike against Ukraine. At least one civilian was reportedly killed in a Russian drone attack against Odesa Oblast, and explosions and air defense fire were reported in Kyiv.