Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: SBU investigating 8,000 cases of suspected treason

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 14, 2023 12:52 AM 2 min read
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin meets with Volodymyr Saldo, Moscow's appointed head of occupied Kherson Oblast, in Moscow on Aug. 24, 2023. Saldo was convicted of treason by a Ukrainian court in absentia on Nov. 8, 2023. (Mikhail Klimentyev / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has opened investigations into about 8,000 cases of suspected high treason since the start of the full-scale war, Ukrainian media outlet New Voice reported on Nov. 13, citing sources in the SBU.

The SBU told New Voice that it had initiated over 7,000 investigations into criminal proceedings related to Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code and nearly 1,000 under Article 111-2.

Both subsections of Article 111 deal with high treason. Crimes under Article 111-1 include espionage, acts that deliberately undermine Ukraine's sovereignty, and willingly aiding a foreign state in "subversive activities against Ukraine." The crime carries a penalty of 10 to 15 years in prison.

"Almost 2,900 people are involved in these cases," representatives from the SBU told New Voice.

"More than 2,000 proceedings against almost 2,100 people have been sent to court. The courts have already passed sentences on 330 collaborators. One of the latest is a 15-year prison sentence for Volodymyr Saldo, the governor of Kherson Oblast, who heads the local occupation authorities."

Saldo, a Russian-installed proxy, was convicted in absentia by an Odesa court on Nov. 8.

Article 111-2 stipulates that a Ukrainian citizen can be released from criminal liability if they did not act in accordance with a direct request from a foreign state and voluntarily reported their ties to the government.

The SBU told New Voice that it has investigated over 300 people under Article 111-2, and that almost 200 of those cases have been sent to court.

Prominent figures outside the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine have also been accused of collaboration. Lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinskyi was charged with treason on Nov. 13.

On the same day, Lviv's Lychakivskyi District Court sentenced pro-Russian former MP Illia Kyva, a pro-Russian former MP, to 14 years in prison in absentia for crimes related to treason.

‘I never planned to fight against Ukraine:’ Forcibly conscripted by Russia, Ukrainians await fate in POW camp
Editor’s note: The location of the prisoner of the war camp the Kyiv Independent visited is undisclosed for security reasons. The Kyiv Independent got vocal recorded agreement from the prisoners of the war to be interviewed and identified in the story. When Yevhen Kalashnikov found an opening to su…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
8:08 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 339,850 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 339,850 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 11. This number includes 1,030 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
6:20 AM

Update: Russian missile strike on Kyiv injures 4.

Russian missile attack during the early hours of Dec. 11 injured four individuals in the Darnytskyi district of the city. A previous version of this article stated that only two individuals were injured.
5:31 AM

Russian missile strike on Kyiv injures 2.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported via Telegram that around 4:00 a.m. local time, Russian forces launched a missile attack on the capital during the early hours of Dec. 11. Debris reportedly fell in the Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of the city.
3:43 AM

Zelensky: I spoke with Orban as frankly as possible.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement posted to Telegram that he spoke with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban 'as frankly as possible' in a sideline conversation between the two leaders during the inauguration ceremony for Argentina's newly elected president on Dec. 10.
1:03 AM

Ukraine's corruption prevention agency opens asset declaration registry.

Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) opened 24-hour access to the Unified State Register of Declarations of persons authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government. The Register reportedly allows Ukrainians to submit and review property declarations of public servants.
12:09 AM

Zelensky holds call with von der Leyen.

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of meetings in Brussels this week that will determine future aid to Kyiv as well as Ukraine's EU accession.
10:55 PM

Zelensky to meet Biden in the US on Dec 12.

President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to the U.S. on Dec. 11, where he will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden the following day, the two leaders' offices announced, as U.S. funding for Ukraine is rapidly running out and further aid is being held up in Congress by Republican opposition.
10:05 PM

US Senator: Republicans 'holding Ukraine aid hostage.'

Senator Chris Murphy, a democrat, told NBC News on Dec. 10 that he wished Republicans weren't holding further aid to Ukraine hostage to immigration reform as military assistance to both Kyiv and Israel continues to get held up in Congress.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.