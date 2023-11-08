Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Top Kherson collaborator Saldo sentenced to 15 years in jail in absentia

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 8, 2023 8:28 PM 2 min read
Volodymyr Saldo, the Moscow-appointed head of the occupied part of Ukraine's Kherson Oblast, gives a speech during a state awards ceremony chaired by Russian President at the Kremlin in Moscow on Dec. 20, 2022. (Valery Sharifulin/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

An Odesa court has found Volodymyr Saldo, a Ukrainian politician turned top Russian proxy in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, guilty of treason, collaborationism, and justifying the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Saldo was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in jail with confiscation of property and a ban to hold managerial state positions, the Malynovskyi district court announced on Nov. 8.

It was proved that Saldo, a Kherson councilman at the time of Moscow's 2o22 invasion of Ukraine, defected to Russia "and actively helped the aggressor country to harm Ukraine's national security," the Prosecutor General's Office said on Telegram.

Russia placed Saldo in charge of the illegal occupation administration in Kherson Oblast, where he "ensured the formation of occupation services, institutions in all spheres of life in the region," according to the prosecutors.

"The convict exercised his powers with the forceful support of Russian service personnel and actual coercion of locals to recognize the occupation authorities."

Saldo, who was once Kherson's mayor and a national lawmaker, is one of the highest-profile Ukrainian collaborators. He fled Kherson before it was liberated by Ukrainian forces on Nov. 11.

Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court already confiscated part of the assets belonging to Saldo on May 9.

Among the collaborator's assets confiscated at the time were five land plots, four non-residential buildings, two houses, and three apartments in Kherson, Odesa, and Russian-occupied Crimea.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
