Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Former pro-Russian lawmaker sentenced in absentia to 14 years on treason charges

by Nate Ostiller November 13, 2023 2:42 PM 2 min read
Then MP Illia Kyva (center) speaks at a rally in Kyiv on March 2, 2021. (Aleksandr Gusev/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Lychakivskyi District Court in Lviv sentenced Illia Kyva, a pro-Russian former MP, to 14 years in prison in absentia on treason and other related charges, the court reported on Nov. 13.

Kyva was tried in absentia because he fled Ukraine, the court said, and is hiding in Russia. As part of his sentence, Kyva's property was also ordered to be confiscated. The decision can still be appealed within 30 days.

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation said on Aug. 18 that Kyva "created an image of the current Ukrainian government as an enemy for the public."

"He actively stirred up anti-government sentiment in Ukrainian society and justified Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. Kyva glorified and justified any Russian military actions and 'incited' the Ukrainian audience against patriotic compatriots, and the Russian audience against Ukrainians."

The charges against Kyva were announced in March 2022, shortly after the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

In April 2022, Kyva wrote a post on Telegram saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin should use a "pre-emptive strike" on Ukraine, which was seen by some as a tacit encouragement to use nuclear weapons or other means of mass destruction.

Russia, West fight for Kazakhstan as Astana plays both sides
On the surface, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s trip to Kazakhstan on Nov. 9 exuded an air of business as usual. The Russian leader was met at dawn on the tarmac of Astana airport by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev before being greeted by an official guard of honor. The trip coinci…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
1:26 AM

Rada's new freedom of speech chief criticizes TV marathon.

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the newly appointed chief of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Freedom of Speech, questioned the effectiveness of Ukraine's TV marathon introduced after Russia's full-scale invasion in Feb. 2022, Interfax reports.
2:16 PM

US, South Korea, Japan pledge to increase cooperation, pressure on North Korea.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the three countries planned to increase their trilateral cooperation to create a united front against the spectrum of North Korean hostile actions towards its neighbors in the region and the larger world. In particular, the officials said that North Korea was using cyber activities to fund its nuclear program.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.