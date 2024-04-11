Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Russian soldiers, War, Prisoners, Surrender
Edit post

Media: Russian soldier charged for voluntary surrender for first time since mobilization introduced

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 11, 2024 6:05 PM 2 min read
Russian prisoners of war line up before dinner at a POW camp in western Ukraine in late September 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Alexander Khrebet/ The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A Russian soldier in far eastern Sakhalin Oblast was charged with voluntarily surrendering for the first time, the independent Russia media outlet Mediazona reported on April 11, citing a court in neighboring Khabarovsk Krai.

There are few details known about the case, Mediazona said, and the circumstances of his alleged surrender were not clarified. The soldier was also charged with desertion, the court file said.

According to Mediazona, it was the first time that a Russian soldier had been charged with surrendering under the heightened punishments introduced after the beginning of mobilization in September 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the increased punishments into law amid the so-called "partial mobilization" that officially declared 300,000 soldiers would be summoned. The true figure of those mobilized is unknown.

Among the changes to the criminal code was the addition that soldiers who  "voluntarily surrendered" could face from three to 10 years in prison.

The number of Russian soldiers who have surrendered since the beginning of the full-scale war is unknown, and Ukrainian authorities do not disclose how many Russian prisoners of war (POWs) are currently in custody.

Ukraine's military intelligence launched a hotline called "I want to live" in September 2022 to help Russian troops surrender themselves or their units to the Ukrainian military.

Vitalii Matviienko, a military intelligence spokesperson, said in January that more than 220 Russian soldiers had surrendered using the hotline as of December 2023.

Another 1,000 requests for surrender were pending, added Matviienko.

‘I want to go home’: Inside a Russian prisoner of war camp in Ukraine
Editor’s note: The location of the prisoner of the war detention center is undisclosed for security reasons. The Kyiv Independent got vocal recorded agreement from the prisoners of the war to be interviewed and identified in the story. Undisclosed location in Western Ukraine – Private Alexey Strelk…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:01 PM

Politico: France imports growing levels of Russian LNG.

France has paid Russia 600 million euros ($644 million) for liquified natural gas (LNG) imports in just the first three months of 2024, making it the fastest-growing consumer of Russian LNG in the EU, Politico reported on April 11.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:32 PM

Mayor: Reconstruction of Mykolaiv will cost $2.9 billion

Russia's destruction of the southern city of Mykolaiv will cost an estimated $2.9 billion to repair, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych told reporters at the International Mayors Summit outside Chisinau, Moldova, on April 11.
1:30 PM

Ukraine, Latvia sign long-term security agreement.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Latvian counterpart, Edgars Rinkevics, signed a long-term bilateral security agreement, Zelensky announced on April 11 while visiting Lithuania for an international summit.
10:59 AM

Popular poet Lazutkin named Defense Ministry spokesperson.

Born in Kyiv in 1978, Dmytro Lazutkin is a laureate of the Shevchenko National Prize, the country's highest award for works in culture and arts. While having background in multiple professions, he is best know for his work in poetry.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.