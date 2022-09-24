Russia toughens penalty for desertion, surrender, following mobilization of reservists

This audio is created with AI assistance

On Sept. 24, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed into law amendments to the Russian Criminal Code toughening punishment for desertion, looting, and voluntary surrender, as reported by the Russian news agency Interfax.

Those surrendering will now face from three to ten years in prison. Soldiers who leave their military base without permission will also face up to 10 years in prison. Those refusing to participate in military or combat operations will now face up to three years in prison.

For looting, Russian soldiers will face up to 15 years in prison. Multiple reports show that Russian troops have been engaged in mass looting in the occupied areas of Ukraine.

The new law also introduces new terms such as mobilization, martial law, and wartime to Russia's Criminal Code.

Putin declared what he says is a partial mobilization primarily targeting the Russian Armed Forces' reserve personnel earlier on Sept. 21.

