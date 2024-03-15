Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Greece, Czechia, Ukraine, Western aid, ammunition
Edit post

Media: Greece plans to purchase ammunition for Ukraine through Czechia

by Martin Fornusek March 15, 2024 9:39 PM 2 min read
A view of military ammunition during the training of Ukrainian soldiers at a firing range in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on Feb. 3, 2024. (Ignacio Marin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Greece is leading negotiations to purchase ammunition from Czechia and transfer the supplies directly to Ukraine, the Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported on March 15, citing unnamed Greek officials.

Ukraine is facing increasingly serious ammunition shortages, namely in artillery shells, as support from the U.S. remains held up by domestic political disputes. European allies have been intensifying efforts to offset the lack of American support.

Athens told EU officials that it could supply Ukraine with extensive ammunition stocks through Czechia this year, including 90,000 90 mm projectiles, 180 70 mm anti-tank projectiles, 2,000 127 mm Zuni rockets, and 4 million bullets, Kathimerini said.

Greece also reportedly plans to sell 70 of its U.S.-made M114A1 howitzers to Czechia for eventual transfer to Ukraine. The systems are not needed for the purposes of the Greek military but could still be useful in Ukraine's muddy terrain, the outlet said.

Greek and Czech officials are now negotiating prices of the equipment, after which they will sign a bilateral agreement, according to Kathimerini.

Greece has provided Ukraine with military assistance in the past, including BMP-1 armored vehicles, small arms, and ammunition. However, Athens has been hesitant to supply more modern or higher-grade weapon systems, such as Leopard 2 tanks or S-300 air defenses, in order to maintain its defense posture against Turkey or because the country cannot currently replace them.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Odesa on March 6 and held a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the country's defense needs. Russian forces attacked the city during Mitsotakis's visit, with a projectile exploding only a few hundred meters from the leaders.

Scholz, Macron, Tusk vow more arms purchases, new initiatives for Ukraine
The leaders of Germany, France, and Poland agreed on new initiatives in support of Kyiv, including more weapons purchases and a future coalition on rocket artillery, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reportedly said on March 15 following a Weimar Triangle meeting in Berlin.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:30 PM

Russia recruits more foreign mercenaries to fight in war, Ukraine says.

Russia increasingly involves foreign mercenaries from countries with a "difficult economic situation" in the all-out war in Ukraine, Petro Yatsenko, a spokesperson of Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, said on March 15 during the press conference in Kyiv.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.