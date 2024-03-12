Skip to content
Czech PM: Czech initiative receives commitments for 200,000 more artillery shells

by Martin Fornusek March 12, 2024 5:14 PM 1 min read
Czechia's Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Brussels in February 2022.
Czechia's Prime Minister Petr Fiala attends a European Union leaders summit to discuss support for Ukraine at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Czech-led initiative to provide Ukraine with artillery ammunition received "non-binding commitments" for a further 200,000 shells, in addition to the confirmed purchase of 300,000 rounds, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on March 12, according to the Czech Press Agency (CTK).

"I consider this a great success. It is another proof that Czechia is a full-fledged active player in the European security policy," Fiala said at a security conference in Prague.

Czech President Petr Pavel said in February that Prague had identified 500,000 155 mm shells and 300,000 122 mm shells outside Europe that could be bought and sent to Ukraine after the necessary funds were allocated to the initiative.

Pavel announced on March 7 that all the funds for the 800,000 shells had been collected. Fiala and other Czech officials later disputed this statement, saying that only the purchase of 300,000 shells has been secured so far.

According to the Czech prime minister, 18 countries have already joined the initiative.

Artillery shells are a crucial capability for Ukraine as the country faces critical ammunition shortages. Delays in U.S. military assistance have already had a direct impact on the battlefield, contributing to the loss of the key front-line city of Avdiivka.

Author: Martin Fornusek
