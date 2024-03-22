Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Czechia, War, Military aid, European allies
Media: Czechia sends Ukraine its last Soviet Mi-24 helicopters

by Kateryna Hodunova March 22, 2024 9:47 AM 2 min read
A Mi-24 helicopter flies over the Pardubice army airport during the 25th ''Aviation fair'' airshow at Pardubice airpot in Pardubice city on June 7, 2015. (Michal Cizek/AFP via Getty Images)
Czechia provided Ukraine with the last of its Soviet Mi-24 attack helicopters, the Czech media outlet Denik N reported on March 21, citing Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova.

Cernochova announced in August 2023 that Czechia may supply Ukraine with Mi-24 helicopters, as the Czech military is replacing them with newer U.S. models. The minister said that the aircraft provided excellent service, even though they have been in use "longer than expected."

Prague donated several of its Mi-24 helicopters to Ukraine in the previous years without specifying their number.

Cernochova now clarified that together with the latest donation, Prague had supplied Ukraine with eight Mi-24 helicopters in total. Denik N noted that the Czech military previously operated 17 units, and it remains unclear what happened with the remaining ones.

The Czech government secretly approved sending the last Mi-24 attack helicopters two weeks ago, according to Denik N.

Cernochova said this helicopter supply would be the last piece sent to Ukraine from the Czech military's own stocks, as "no more military equipment could be donated."

Earlier, Czechia launched an initiative to collect artillery shells for Ukraine to alleviate its critical ammunition shortage on the front line as a $60 billion aid package from the U.S. remains stalled in Congress.

Prague had identified 500,000 155 mm shells and 300,000 122 mm shells outside of Europe and started to gather a coalition of states to purchase them for Ukraine.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on March 12 that the initiative has already secured the purchase of 300,000 shells and received nonbinding commitments for 200,000 more.

Dutch defense minister: You don’t start negotiations with gun pointed at your head
Europe needs to make great strides in increasing the capacity of its defense industry, and can only do this by working together within the EU and with Ukraine, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren told the Kyiv Independent on March 20. The ammunition initiative, launched by Czechia in February am…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
2:12 AM

IMF approves $880 million loan payment for Ukraine.

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a third review of Ukraine's $15.6 billion loan program. This decision enables the release of $880 million designated for budget support.
1:39 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 51 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 21. At least 273 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.
