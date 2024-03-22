Media: Czechia sends Ukraine its last Soviet Mi-24 helicopters

This audio is created with AI assistance

Czechia provided Ukraine with the last of its Soviet Mi-24 attack helicopters, the Czech media outlet Denik N reported on March 21, citing Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova.

Cernochova announced in August 2023 that Czechia may supply Ukraine with Mi-24 helicopters, as the Czech military is replacing them with newer U.S. models. The minister said that the aircraft provided excellent service, even though they have been in use "longer than expected."

Prague donated several of its Mi-24 helicopters to Ukraine in the previous years without specifying their number.

Cernochova now clarified that together with the latest donation, Prague had supplied Ukraine with eight Mi-24 helicopters in total. Denik N noted that the Czech military previously operated 17 units, and it remains unclear what happened with the remaining ones.

The Czech government secretly approved sending the last Mi-24 attack helicopters two weeks ago, according to Denik N.

Cernochova said this helicopter supply would be the last piece sent to Ukraine from the Czech military's own stocks, as "no more military equipment could be donated."

Earlier, Czechia launched an initiative to collect artillery shells for Ukraine to alleviate its critical ammunition shortage on the front line as a $60 billion aid package from the U.S. remains stalled in Congress.

Prague had identified 500,000 155 mm shells and 300,000 122 mm shells outside of Europe and started to gather a coalition of states to purchase them for Ukraine.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on March 12 that the initiative has already secured the purchase of 300,000 shells and received nonbinding commitments for 200,000 more.