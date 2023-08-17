Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Czech minister: Ukraine may receive remaining Czech Soviet-made helicopter gunships

by Martin Fornusek August 17, 2023 8:13 PM 2 min read
A Mi-24 helicopter flies over the Pardubice army airport during the 25th ''Aviation fair'' airshow at Pardubice airpot in Pardubice city on June 7, 2015. (Photo credit: MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine may receive Soviet-made Mi-24V/35 helicopter gunships from Czechia's stocks as the Czech military is decommissioning them in favor of newer U.S. models, the Czech News Agency reported on Aug. 17, citing the country's defense minister.

During an address to lawmakers and military officers, Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said that the Mi-24V/35 helicopters provided excellent service, even though they have been in use longer than expected.

"Although we are giving them a symbolic farewell today, their story is not over," the minister said.

"As we all probably suspect, they can still find use there where all defense hardware is currently needed. This is also where we have provided assistance for the past few months, as we will continue to do in the future," she added, hinting at the helicopters' future service in Ukraine.

By 2023, the Czech military has 13 Mi-24V/35 helicopters in its stocks, though only 10 of them were in active use.

Prague already supplied some of its attack helicopters to Ukraine as military aid last year without specifying their number. The Oryx investigation group identified at least four of them to be in use by the Ukrainian military. In July, Prime Minister Petr Fiala promised to provide further attack helicopters to bolster Ukraine's defense.

Czechia is currently replacing the older vehicles with U.S.-made UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper gunships. Prague expects to receive 20 of them by the end of the year, both through sales and as a donation by the U.S. as an appreciation of Czechia's support for Ukraine.

Czechia to send Ukraine more attack helicopters, ammunition
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala tweeted on July 7 that his country would send Ukraine additional attack helicopters and “hundreds of thousands” rounds of large-caliber ammunition “in the coming months.”
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.