Media: A year later, Canada's promised air defense system not yet delivered to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in January 2023 that the country would purchase a U.S.-made National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) for Ukraine, but it has still not been delivered one year later, the Canadian media outlet CTV News reported on Jan. 9.

The $406 million system would "help Ukraine strengthen its air defense systems against destructive air attacks on military sites, critical civilian infrastructure, and population centers," Canada's Defense Ministry said at the time. Facing an uptick in Russian strikes coinciding with the onset of winter, Ukraine has sought to bolster its air defenses.

CTV said that Canada paid for the system in March 2023, but its delivery has been delayed for unknown reasons.

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Trudeau on Twitter on Jan. 1, 2024, for "providing additional NASAMS systems and missiles," but it was unclear if he was referring to the one promised in 2023 or if there were new developments.

CTV wrote that the Canadian Prime Minister's office and the Defense Ministry would not clarify what the comments referred to or if there was an additional NASAMS donation in the works.

Canada's Defense Ministry "either does not know or will not say when it expects delivery of the system," CTV said.

Norway announced on Dec. 13 that it was delivering additional NASAMS equipment to Ukraine.