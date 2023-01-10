Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Canada to buy NASAMS air defense system for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 10, 2023 11:21 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Jan. 10 that Canada would buy a U.S.-made NASAMS surface-to-air missile defense system for Ukraine.

"Canada's NASAMS donation will help Ukraine strengthen its air defense systems against destructive air attacks on military sites, critical civilian infrastructure, and population centers," the country's Department of National Defence said.

Following the statement, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Canadian Prime Minister's "true leadership in standing for democracy and human rights" and protecting the Ukrainian sky."

Since Russia began its massed missile and drone attacks against Ukrainian critical infrastructure in October, the provision of air defense has been vital for the security of Ukraine's economy and civilian lives.

NASAMS procured for us by Canada will be a strong shield for our cities and citizens," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

In late November, the U.S. Army awarded a $1.2 billion contract to Raytheon Technologies for six National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) for Ukraine.

Ukraine war latest: Russia unleashes another drone attack on Kyiv, threatens to target Patriot air defense system
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.