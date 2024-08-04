Skip to content
War Analysis Russia's War National Human Story Field Report Company News
News Feed, Ukraine, 2024 Paris Olympics, Sports, Ukrainian athletes
Ukraine wins bronze medal in men's Olympic hammer throw

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 4, 2024 11:04 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's Mykhaylo Kokhan won a bronze medal during Men's Hammer Throw Final on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on August 04, 2024. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Ukraine's Mykhailo Kokhan won a bronze medal during the men's hammer throw competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with a throw of 79.39 meters.  

Canada’s Ethan Katzberg won the gold medal with a throw of 84.12 meters, while silver went to Hungary's Bence Halasz with a throw of 79.97 meters.

It is Kokhan's first Olympic medal, after coming in 4th place during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The only other time Ukraine has won an Olympic medal during the hammer throw event was at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, when Oleksandr Krykun won bronze.

Ukraine has won six medals so far at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Iryna Gerashchenko won gold and silver in the high jump competition. Shooter Serhiy Kulish won a silver medal in the 50m rifle three-position event. Fencer Olga Kharlan won bronze in the individual saber event. And Ukraine's women's saber fencing team won the gold medal.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:26 AM

Trump congratulates Putin for Russia-US prisoner exchange.

At a Georgia rally on Aug. 3, Donald Trump congratulated Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the historic prisoner exchange arranged by U.S. President Joe Biden that freed 16 people wrongfully imprisoned in Russia, including the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
