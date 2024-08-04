Ukraine wins bronze medal in men's Olympic hammer throw

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Mykhailo Kokhan won a bronze medal during the men's hammer throw competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with a throw of 79.39 meters.

Canada’s Ethan Katzberg won the gold medal with a throw of 84.12 meters, while silver went to Hungary's Bence Halasz with a throw of 79.97 meters.

It is Kokhan's first Olympic medal, after coming in 4th place during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The only other time Ukraine has won an Olympic medal during the hammer throw event was at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, when Oleksandr Krykun won bronze.

Ukraine has won six medals so far at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Iryna Gerashchenko won gold and silver in the high jump competition. Shooter Serhiy Kulish won a silver medal in the 50m rifle three-position event. Fencer Olga Kharlan won bronze in the individual saber event. And Ukraine's women's saber fencing team won the gold medal.