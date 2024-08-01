Skip to content
News Feed, Sports, 2024 Paris Olympics, Olympics, Ukraine
Shooter Kulish takes silver, wins Ukraine's second medal at Paris Olympics

by Kateryna Hodunova August 1, 2024 11:38 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian shooter Serhiy Kulish won a silver medal in the 50m rifle three positions event at the Paris Olympics.
Serhiy Kulish of Team Ukraine competes in 50m Rifle 3-Position Men's Finals on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Asaka Shooting Range on August 02, 2021 in Asaka, Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Ukrainian shooter Serhiy Kulish won a silver medal in the 50m rifle three positions event at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 1.

Kulish snatched Ukraine's second medal in this year's Olympics after fencer Olga Kharlan took bronze in the women's individual saber event on July 29.

The Ukrainian shooter scored 461.3 points, which is 2.3 points less than earned by the winner of the competition, Yukun Liu from China. Swapnil Kusale of India took third place with 451.4 points.

Kulish became the first Ukrainian athlete to qualify for the finals at the 2024 Olympics in shooting. In the qualifiers, he showed the third-best result. It was only the second time in his career that Kulish competed in the Olympic final in this event.

At the previous Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, he kept his chances of a medal throughout the competition, but at the decisive moment, Kulish accidentally shot at an opponent's target instead of his own and ended up in eighth place.

Following his silver medal in Paris, Kulish became a two-time Olympic medalist. In Rio de Janeiro, he became the vice-champion in the 10-meter air rifle event.

Kulish's silver medal at the Paris Olympics is also Ukraine's second medal in the 50m rifle three positions event at the Olympics. Prior to that, in 2008, Yurii Sukhorukov won silver in Beijing.

Ukraine at Olympics: Fencer Olga Kharlan wins first Ukraine’s medal at 2024 Games
Fencer Olga Kharlan has won Ukraine’s first medal, taking bronze in the women’s individual saber event.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
