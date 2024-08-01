Shooter Kulish takes silver, wins Ukraine's second medal at Paris Olympics

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian shooter Serhiy Kulish won a silver medal in the 50m rifle three positions event at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 1.

Kulish snatched Ukraine's second medal in this year's Olympics after fencer Olga Kharlan took bronze in the women's individual saber event on July 29.

The Ukrainian shooter scored 461.3 points, which is 2.3 points less than earned by the winner of the competition, Yukun Liu from China. Swapnil Kusale of India took third place with 451.4 points.

Kulish became the first Ukrainian athlete to qualify for the finals at the 2024 Olympics in shooting. In the qualifiers, he showed the third-best result. It was only the second time in his career that Kulish competed in the Olympic final in this event.

At the previous Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, he kept his chances of a medal throughout the competition, but at the decisive moment, Kulish accidentally shot at an opponent's target instead of his own and ended up in eighth place.

Following his silver medal in Paris, Kulish became a two-time Olympic medalist. In Rio de Janeiro, he became the vice-champion in the 10-meter air rifle event.

Kulish's silver medal at the Paris Olympics is also Ukraine's second medal in the 50m rifle three positions event at the Olympics. Prior to that, in 2008, Yurii Sukhorukov won silver in Beijing.