Mayor says drone intercepted over Moscow

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 23, 2023 4:39 AM 1 min read
Source: Ukrainska Pravda
Russian air defense intercepted a drone attack over the Mozhaysky district in the Moscow Region on Aug. 22, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Telegram. The second drone struck a building under construction in the Moscow City financial district.

According to Russian state media, flights in and out of Moscow airports were temporarily closed.

No casualties were reported.

Earlier, on the morning of Aug. 21, Russia claimed it intercepted two drones flying over Moscow. Two people were allegedly injured.

Moscow has reported an increasing number of drone attacks over the past few weeks. An attempted strike on Aug. 18 allegedly caused debris to fall near the Moscow Expocentre.

Two drone strikes on July 30 and Aug. 1 caused damage to the high-rise "Moscow City" building, where several Russian ministries are located.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
