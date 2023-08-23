Mayor says drone intercepted over Moscow

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense intercepted a drone attack over the Mozhaysky district in the Moscow Region on Aug. 22, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Telegram. The second drone struck a building under construction in the Moscow City financial district.

According to Russian state media, flights in and out of Moscow airports were temporarily closed.

No casualties were reported.

Earlier, on the morning of Aug. 21, Russia claimed it intercepted two drones flying over Moscow. Two people were allegedly injured.

Moscow has reported an increasing number of drone attacks over the past few weeks. An attempted strike on Aug. 18 allegedly caused debris to fall near the Moscow Expocentre.

Two drone strikes on July 30 and Aug. 1 caused damage to the high-rise "Moscow City" building, where several Russian ministries are located.