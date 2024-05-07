Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Enlistment Offices, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Mobilization, Ukraine, Russia, War
Edit post

Man dies at military enlistment office in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast due to 'rapid health deterioration'

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 7, 2024 1:30 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A chevron reading Ukraine is seen on a serviceman uniform during a celebration ceremony of the Independence Day at St. Sophia Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2023. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A man of draft age died on the territory of the Saksahanskyi military enlistment office in the city of Kryvyi Rih on May 5 due to the "rapid deterioration of his health," the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast military recruitment center reported.

The man showed symptoms of an epileptic seizure at the enlistment office, the center said. Before the ambulance arrived, the man reportedly was provided with first aid.

"The police officers who arrived at the scene stated that he had died by natural causes showing no signs of a struggle," the statement read.

Law enforcement officers are investigating the death of the man, according to the enlistment center.

There have been multiple cases of suspected abuses committed by enlistment officials toward civilians and conscripts since Ukraine started a large-scale mobilization after the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.

A 49-year-old man reportedly died at a military enlistment center in Ternopil Oblast in late February after staying at the center for multiple days.

He was reportedly found to be epileptic but had bruises all over his body. The Special Prosecutor's Office of Ternopil was investigating the conduct of the center's employees for potentially abusing power.

A commander of the security department at the Ternopil military enlistment office was charged with torture last October, and another staff member of the same department was charged with illegal imprisonment of a civilian.

Ukraine recently updated the legal framework in order to ramp up mobilization this year amid manpower shortages. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the new law on mobilization on April 16, introducing penalties for those dodging the draft.

Another law lowered the minimum age of compulsory military service from 27 to 25, making men eligible for the draft as soon as they turn 25.

Defense Ministry: Medical commission members can no longer use own discretion on conscripts’ eligibility
Members of the Military Medical Examination Commission can no longer use their own discretion when determining a person’s eligibility for the military, the Defense Ministry said on May 4.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:36 AM

Polish judge defects to Belarus.

Tomasz Szmydt, a judge of the provincial administrative court in Warsaw, left Poland for Belarus and said he intends to apply for political asylum due to his "disagreement" with the Polish government's policies.
1:27 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 31 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 6. The regional administration confirmed that the Russian attack on the Krasnopillia community earlier in the day injured three people.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.