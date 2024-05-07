Man dies at military enlistment office in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast due to 'rapid health deterioration'

This audio is created with AI assistance

A man of draft age died on the territory of the Saksahanskyi military enlistment office in the city of Kryvyi Rih on May 5 due to the "rapid deterioration of his health," the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast military recruitment center reported.

The man showed symptoms of an epileptic seizure at the enlistment office, the center said. Before the ambulance arrived, the man reportedly was provided with first aid.

"The police officers who arrived at the scene stated that he had died by natural causes showing no signs of a struggle," the statement read.

Law enforcement officers are investigating the death of the man, according to the enlistment center.

There have been multiple cases of suspected abuses committed by enlistment officials toward civilians and conscripts since Ukraine started a large-scale mobilization after the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.

A 49-year-old man reportedly died at a military enlistment center in Ternopil Oblast in late February after staying at the center for multiple days.

He was reportedly found to be epileptic but had bruises all over his body. The Special Prosecutor's Office of Ternopil was investigating the conduct of the center's employees for potentially abusing power.

A commander of the security department at the Ternopil military enlistment office was charged with torture last October, and another staff member of the same department was charged with illegal imprisonment of a civilian.

Ukraine recently updated the legal framework in order to ramp up mobilization this year amid manpower shortages. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the new law on mobilization on April 16, introducing penalties for those dodging the draft.

Another law lowered the minimum age of compulsory military service from 27 to 25, making men eligible for the draft as soon as they turn 25.