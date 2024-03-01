Conscript dies at military recruitment center following medical examination

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Special Prosecutor's Office in Ternopil is investigating the death of a 49-year-old man who died at a military enlistment center in the Ternopil region following a many-day stay at the center. The man was reportedly found to be epileptic, with bruises all over his body.

According to reports, the individual arrived at the recruitment center on Feb. 25 to verify military registration documents and undergo a medical examination. Due to intoxication from alcohol, he did not pass the medical exam.

Two days later, on Feb. 27, while still at the center, the conscript's health worsened. He began to have convulsions, fell to the ground, and ultimately hit his head. The official cause of death was listed as craniocerebral injury. The man was reported to be epileptic and his body was found covered in bruises.

The Special Prosecutor's Office of Ternopil is investigating the conduct of the center's employees for potentially exceeding their official powers.

Late last year, a commander of the security department at the Ternopil military enlistment office was charged with torture, and another staff member of the same department had been charged with illegal imprisonment.

Enlistment offices across the country came under the attention of the authorities after journalists discovered in June 2023 that the family of the ex-head of the Odesa Oblast military enlistment office had acquired property worth $4.5 million since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This led to a nationwide inspection that uncovered already 260 cases of suspected violations by enlistment offices and military medical commissions.

The investigation into the conscript's death is still ongoing.