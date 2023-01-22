Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Macron does not rule out sending Leclerc tanks to Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 23, 2023 1:50 AM 3 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Jan. 22 that he does not rule out supplying French-made Leclerc main battle tanks to Ukraine.

Macron, who was speaking at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris, said he had asked French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu to work on the issue.

According to Macron, a decision on the transfer of Leclerc tanks to Ukraine will be made in the coming days and weeks but should be agreed with other allies, including Germany.

“The war in Ukraine reminds us that it is up to our generation to prevent the dreams of the founders of the European Union from falling apart,” the statement of both leaders reads, the Financial Times reported. “It is now our task once again to ensure that the coming generations of Europeans can live on a continent of peace, prosperity and freedom.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Jan. 22 that Berlin will not oppose Poland's decision to supply German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

If Germany does not authorize Leopard 2 tank supplies to Ukraine, Poland will create a coalition of allies without Germany to supply Leopards to Kyiv anyway, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the Polish Press Agency on Jan. 22.

“We will not passively watch Ukraine bleed to death,” Morawiecki said.

He lambasted Germany's reluctance to authorize the deliveries of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

"Germany's attitude is unacceptable. It has been almost a year since the war began. Innocent people are dying every day," Morawiecki said. "Russian bombs are wreaking havoc in Ukrainian cities. Civilian targets are being attacked, women and children are being murdered."

German minister: Berlin won't oppose delivery of Polish Leopard tanks to Ukraine.
The Kyiv Independent

At the Jan. 20 Ramstein meeting, Ukraine's allies failed to reach an agreement on supplying Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine due to Germany's reluctance to approve tank deliveries.

Poland, Finland and other countries are ready to supply German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine but they need approval from the German government.

Since the beginning of Russia's all-out invasion in February 2022, the German government has been criticized for delaying and blocking arms supplies to Ukraine. Amid pressure from the media, the public and NATO allies, Germany has increased its arms supplies to Ukraine but Scholz is still accused of being reluctant to antagonize Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

There have been media reports that Scholz had agreed to supply Leopard 2 tanks only if the U.S. delivers Abrams tanks to Ukraine. The German government has denied the reports.

The U.S. has so far refused to supply Abrams tanks to Ukraine. Several Congressmen have called on the U.S. government to deliver Abrams tanks to Ukraine as a way to get the Germans on board.

Meanwhile, earlier in January the U.K. confirmed the delivery of 14 Challenger 2 tanks as part of a new package of military aid for Ukraine.

US lawmakers call for giving Ukraine Abrams tanks to ensure delivery of Leopards
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.