London says UK support for Ukraine 'unwavering,' after Zelensky alleged it slowed

London's support for Ukraine remains "unwavering," a spokesperson for U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Aug. 19 following recent remarks by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The statement came after Zelensky suggested in his Aug. 17 evening address that the U.K.'s "real leadership" on weapons and politics had "slowed down" amid London's hesitation to allow the use of long-range Storm Shadow missiles against targets on Russian soil.

"But now, unfortunately, the situation has slowed down. We will discuss how to fix this. Because long-range capabilities are a matter of principle for us. And the entire world sees how effective Ukrainians – our whole nation – are when defending their independence," Zelensky said.

Despite earlier declarations by former and current British officials, London has not yet allowed Ukraine to use its missiles with a range of up to 250 kilometers (150 miles) to strike targets inside Russia. Kyiv has reportedly used Storm Shadow missiles against Russian positions in occupied Ukrainian territories, including Crimea.

The British prime minister's spokesman said that the government's position on the use of Storm Shadow missiles has not changed, according to the Guardian.

"The prime minister remains absolutely resolute in his support for Ukraine. In terms of our support, again, it is unwavering," the spokesperson said.

The permission to use long-range weapons against targets inside Russia could help Ukrainian troops conducting an incursion into Kursk Oblast since Aug. 6.

Earlier media reports indicate that the such a move is not solely dependent on London. British official sources told the Telegraph in July that the permission would require an agreement among three countries, including the U.K.

The Times reported on Aug. 16, citing undisclosed government sources, that the U.K. government asked the U.S. over a month ago for permission for Ukraine to use British Storm Shadow missiles inside Russia but is yet to receive a positive response.

An unnamed official in the U.S. President Joe Biden's administration denied reports that Washington was blocking a request by London for Kyiv to use the missiles, The Telegraph reported on Aug. 18.