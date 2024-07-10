Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Storm Shadow, Ukraine, War, Ukrainian strikes in Russia, United Kingdom
Edit post

New UK PM signals Ukraine can use Storm Shadow missiles to hit targets inside Russia

by Kateryna Denisova July 10, 2024 12:21 PM 2 min read
U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

New U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer signaled that Ukraine could use Storm Shadow long-range missiles to hit military targets inside Russia, Bloomberg reported on July 10.

Starmer outlined his position, saying that it is up to Ukraine how to use British missiles. His remarks echoed the words of former U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron, indicating there will be no change of policy on the matter after Starmer's Labour Party won the elections last week.

Cameron said in early May that Kyiv had the right to use the weapons provided by London to strike targets on Russian soil. The Kyiv Independent's source in the president's office disputed the statement, saying that there was no green light from the U.K. at that time.

The missiles are "obviously to be used in accordance with international humanitarian law" and "for defensive purposes," but "it is for Ukraine to decide how to deploy (them) for those defensive purposes," the prime minister said during the NATO summit in Washington.

Ukraine has reportedly used U.K.-supplied Storm Shadow missiles, with a range of up to 250 kilometers (150 miles), to hit Russian military targets in Crimea, a sovereign Ukrainian territory illegally annexed by Russia.

When Russia launched its intensified offensive against Kharkiv Oblast in May, a number of countries said they had lifted restrictions on the use of Western-provided weapons against military targets inside Russia.

The U.S. granted Kyiv limited permission to use certain American weapons to strike Russian targets near the region's border.

President Volodymyr Zelensky keeps urging Washington to allow Ukraine to hit targets deep inside Russia, including military aircraft stationed on bases.

"And we can significantly limit Russian actions in southern Ukraine and push the occupier out of there if American leadership assists us with the necessary deep-strike capabilities against the Russian military and logistics in our Ukrainian Crimea," he said on July 10.

US doesn’t change policy on Ukrainian strikes inside Russia after attack on children’s hospital
The U.S. will not permit Ukraine to strike deeper inside Russian territory following the deadly July 8 attack, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:37 PM

Russia aims to undermine support for Ukraine during US election, intelligence warns.

When asked whether Moscow seeks to boost a specific candidate, an official of the Office of the Director National Intelligence (ODNI) said that they have "have not observed a shift in Russia’s preferences for the presidential race from past elections, given the role the U.S. is playing with regard to Ukraine and broader policy toward Russia."
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:53 PM

US supplies Ukraine with Metal Shark high-speed boats.

The boats are equipped with modern navigation and control systems, automatic fire extinguishing, as well as a video surveillance system, making them maneuverable, fast, and ergonomic, the State Border Guard Service said.
10:28 PM

Ukrainian state defense company opens office in US.

Ukraine's state-owned defense company Ukrainian Defense Industry, also known as Ukroboronprom, has opened a representative office in Washington as Kyiv seeks to strengthen defense partnerships abroad amid Russia's war.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.