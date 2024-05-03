Reuters: Cameron says UK supports Ukraine's right to use British weapons to strike inside Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron pledged £3 billion ($3.74 billion) in annual military assistance to Ukraine, adding that it would continue "as long as it takes." He assured that London had no qualms about the possibility of the provided weaponry being utilized within Russian territory.

The visit follows the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement that the U.K. will spend 2.5% of GDP on defense, and commit to at least £3 billion a year on military support to Ukraine.

"We will give three billion pounds every year for as long as is necessary. We've just really emptied all we can in terms of giving equipment," he said in an interview with Reuters on a visit to Kyiv.

"Some of that (equipment) is actually arriving in Ukraine today, while I'm here," Cameron said outside St. Michael's Cathedral in downtown Kyiv.

Cameron added that Ukraine had a right to use the weapons provided by London to strike targets inside Russia, and that it was up to Kyiv whether to do so: "Ukraine has that right. Just as Russia is striking inside Ukraine, you can quite understand why Ukraine feels the need to make sure it's defending itself."

The U.K. has consistently voiced strong support for Ukraine, alongside the U.S. and Germany. The country has pledged £12.5 billion ($15.6 billion) in support to Ukraine since February 2022, of which £7.6 billion ($9.5 billion) is for military assistance.

"We must all step up to ensure Ukraine has what it needs to win," Cameron said. "Through our multi-year military funding, weapons provision and vital support to protect and repair Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the U.K. is standing with Ukraine."