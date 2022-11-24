Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Lithuanians complete crowdfunding for 3rd maritime drone for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 24, 2022 5:58 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Lithuanian public has crowdfunded $750,000 to purchase three maritime drones for Ukraine, according to Lithuanian TV anchor Andrius Tapinas.

He noted that the funds will be transferred to UNITED24, Ukraine’s state fundraising platform.

The campaign gained popularity due to the names Lithuanians have been giving the drones – they involve wordplay to sound like Russian swearwords.

Tapinas has earlier led a successful fundraising campaign in Lithuania to buy a Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 combat drone and kamikaze drones Warmate for Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 5 that Ukraine was launching a fundraising campaign for a fleet of maritime drones. The statement followed an underwater drone attack in occupied Sevastopol Bay that reportedly damaged a Russian frigate, a minesweeper, and a dam. Russia accused Ukraine of the attack. Ukraine hasn't confirmed its involvement.

