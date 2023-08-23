Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Lithuanian, Portuguese presidents arrive in Kyiv

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 23, 2023 11:48 AM 2 min read
President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa arrives in Kyiv on Aug. 23, 2023 (Photo: Ukrainska Pravda / Telegram). 
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and the Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa arrived in Kyiv on the morning of Aug. 23, Ukraine's National Flag Day.

The visits were not announced beforehand for security reasons, and are taking place ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day on Aug. 24.

It is Rebelo de Sousa's first official visit to Ukraine. Immediately after arriving in Kyiv, the president visited Bucha and its memorial at the site of the Russian massacre of Ukrainian civilians.

Nausėda said that he was in Kyiv "to celebrate Ukraine's Independence Day together with the brotherly Ukrainian nation," and that Lithuania will support Ukraine for "as long as it takes."

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda arrives in Kyiv on Aug. 23, 2023 (Photo: @GitanasNauseda / Twitter)

Lithuania is a close ally of Ukraine. On Aug. 17, the country, together with its Baltic neighbors, Latvia and Estonia, announced it would join the Group of Seven (G7) declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Portugal joined the declaration in July, which aims to bolster Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression. The guarantees also address sanctions, financial aid, and post-war reconstruction.

Portugal is also one of 11 members of an international coalition to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, which was announced by Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

Hungarian president arrives in Zakarpattia Oblast
Hungarian President Katalin Novak has arrived in Ukraine’s westernmost Zakarpattia Oblast, meeting local officials and leaders of the local Hungarian ethnic community, the Hungarian news portal Telex reported on Aug. 22.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
