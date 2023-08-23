Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Lithuania to deliver NASAMS launchers to Ukraine in September

by Martin Fornusek August 23, 2023 4:58 PM 2 min read
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda (L) is welcomed in Kyiv by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) during the 3rd Crimean Platform summit, Aug. 23, 2023. (Source: President Gitanas Nauseda/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania will deliver the previously pledged NASAMS launchers to Ukraine in September, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said during his visit to Kyiv on Aug. 23.

"Today in Kyiv I told my dear friend President (Volodymyr Zelensky) that Lithuania will keep supporting Ukraine until victory," Nausėda wrote on the platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Lithuania will deliver NASAMS launchers to Ukraine next month."

On June 28, Nausėda announced that Lithuania has acquired two NASAMS launchers and will soon transfer them to Ukraine. The Lithuanian Defense Ministry said early in August that the launchers would be delivered "soon."

According to the ministry, Vilnius has already provided Kyiv with "Mi-8 helicopters, L-70 anti-aircraft aircraft with cartridges, M113 armored personnel carriers, millions of artillery pieces, and cartridges with grenades" in 2023, as well as training and medical support for Ukrainian soldiers.

The NASAMS systems have been in service with Ukrainian forces since November 2022, when the U.S. delivered the first batteries amid the escalating Russian airstrikes. Norway has also provided two systems in March 2023 and has already pledged to deliver two more launchers.

The NASAMS system, which has a maximum range of 50 kilometers depending on the model used, is particularly valuable for Ukraine as it uses the AIM-120 AMRAAM interceptor missile, which is the same missile used in air-to-air function in Western fighter jets.

Lithuanian, Portuguese presidents arrive in Kyiv
The Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and the Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa arrived in Kyiv on the morning of Aug. 23, ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day on Aug. 24.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Martin Fornusek
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
