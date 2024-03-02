Skip to content
News Feed, St. Petersburg, Russia
Russian governor claims 'aerial targets' destroyed over Gulf of Finland

by Kateryna Denisova March 2, 2024 8:55 PM 1 min read
A photo that Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexander Drozdenko claimed shows the downing of "aerial target" on March 2 (Photo: Telegram)
The governor of Russia's Leningrad Oblast, Alexander Drozdenko, claimed on March 2 that air defense had shot down “aerial targets” over the waters and coast of the Gulf of Finland.

Drozdenko’s claims came after Russian state-owned media wrote about explosions near the Bronka port in St. Petersburg.

There were no casualties or damage in St. Petersburg's Lomonosovsky District, the governor claimed on the Telegram.

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency said that restrictions had been imposed on the departure and arrival of planes at Pulkovo Airport from around 7 to 8 p.m. local time.

In recent weeks and months, Russian authorities reported an increasing number of drone strikes targeting Belgorod, Bryansk, Oryol, and Leningrad oblasts, as well as other regions.

Ukrainian officials usually do not comment on these claims, which cannot be independently verified.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
News Feed

7:34 PM

Air Force: Ukraine downs another Russian Su-34 jet.

The destruction of the jet is the latest in a recent uptick of downed Russian planes. This list includes 12 Su-34 fighter bombers, two Su-35 fighter jets, and a rare A-50 military spy plane. Another A-50 aircraft was downed a month prior.
3:36 PM

Slovak FM meets Lavrov in Turkey.

Slovakian Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey, on March 2.
5:10 AM

Bulgaria will stop importing Russian oil.

Bulgaria halted Russian oil imports this week as part of the European Union's ban on Russian oil, thereby ending a two-year embargo exemption, the Bulgarian news outlet BGNES reported on March 1.
