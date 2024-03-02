Russian governor claims 'aerial targets' destroyed over Gulf of Finland

This audio is created with AI assistance

The governor of Russia's Leningrad Oblast, Alexander Drozdenko, claimed on March 2 that air defense had shot down “aerial targets” over the waters and coast of the Gulf of Finland.

Drozdenko’s claims came after Russian state-owned media wrote about explosions near the Bronka port in St. Petersburg.

There were no casualties or damage in St. Petersburg's Lomonosovsky District, the governor claimed on the Telegram.

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency said that restrictions had been imposed on the departure and arrival of planes at Pulkovo Airport from around 7 to 8 p.m. local time.

In recent weeks and months, Russian authorities reported an increasing number of drone strikes targeting Belgorod, Bryansk, Oryol, and Leningrad oblasts, as well as other regions.

Ukrainian officials usually do not comment on these claims, which cannot be independently verified.