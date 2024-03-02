Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, St. Petersburg, Drone attack, War
Edit post

St. Petersburg governor reports damaged buildings amid drone attack claims

by Martin Fornusek March 2, 2024 10:07 AM 2 min read
Russia, Saint Petersburg
Illustrative purposes only: Russia, Saint Petersburg, Center, elevated view of Peter and Paul Cathedral, Admiralty, and Hermitage Museum from St. Isaac Cathedral. (Walter Bibikow/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two buildings were damaged following an unspecified "incident" in St. Petersbug's Krasnogvardeisky district early on March 2, the city's governor, Alexander Beglov, reported.

The governor's statement comes amid claims spread on Russian Telegram channels that Russia's second-largest city came under a Ukrainian drone attack.

According to the Mash Telegram channel, the likely target was the Ruchi oil depot northeast of St. Petersburg, less than one kilometer from the crash site.

Footage published on Mash shows damaged balconies of a multi-story residential building and what the authors claim to be a fragment of a drone.

A residential building in St. Petersburg, Russia, allegedly hit by a drone overnight on March 2, 2024. (Mash/Telegram)
An alleged fragment of a drone found in the crash site in St. Petersburg, Russia, on March 2, 2024. (Mash/Telegram)

Another recording partially captures a strong explosion over the building, with shards of glass and other debris falling on the ground.

Beglov said that the residents of the affected buildings were evacuated, and emergency services are working on site.

Six people sought assistance after the incident, and one person was hospitalized, the Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported, citing health officials.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims, and Ukrainian officials have not commented on the incident.

The news comes the same day when Ukraine came under a large-scale Russian drone attack, killing and injuring people in Odesa and Kharkiv oblasts.

Alleged drone attacks against Russian oil depots and refineries have become a common occurrence in recent months, with incidents reported in multiple regions, including Bryansk, Oryol, and Leningrad oblasts.

The economic toll of 10 years of Russia’s war against Ukraine in charts
Russia’s 10-year aggression against Ukraine has caused widespread and sure to be long-lasting damage to the country’s economy and demographics. Positive growth predictions were squashed following Russia’s annexation of Crimea and invasion of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region in 2014. Then came Russia…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:10 AM

Bulgaria will stop importing Russian oil.

Bulgaria halted Russian oil imports this week as part of the European Union's ban on Russian oil, thereby ending a two-year embargo exemption, the Bulgarian news outlet BGNES reported on March 1.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:00 PM

Ukrainian, Czech interior ministers meet in Lviv.

Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakusan traveled to Lviv to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Ihor Klymenko and sign a declaration on directions of cooperation between their departments, Klymenko said on March 1.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.